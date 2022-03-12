FourThought Financial LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,845,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,509,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,535,000 after buying an additional 130,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,297,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -740.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

