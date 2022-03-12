FourThought Financial LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in US Ecology by 108,455.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ECOL opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

