FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

