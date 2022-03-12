FourThought Financial LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

HIG opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.