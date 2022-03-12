FourThought Financial LLC Sells 430 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SiTime by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SiTime by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,314. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.87 and its 200 day moving average is $234.39. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.