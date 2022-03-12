Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FOXF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 432,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

