Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE FNV opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $115.85 and a 52 week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

