Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

FLGT stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,901,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

