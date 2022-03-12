Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 493,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 133,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.