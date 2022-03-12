Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%.

Shares of FUTU traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 18,111,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,948. Futu has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $181.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Futu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Futu by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 150,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

