FY2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:KFY opened at $60.91 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

