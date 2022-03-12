FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

CAT opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day moving average is $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

