FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Increased by Analyst

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

AOT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on Ascot Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$390.77 million and a PE ratio of -47.27.

About Ascot Resources (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.