Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

