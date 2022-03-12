Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.75

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.75 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 59.55 ($0.78). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59.55 ($0.78), with a volume of 2,258 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £37.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.03.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.