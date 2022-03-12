GAMEE Reaches Market Cap of $13.07 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $3.98 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06570240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.35 or 1.00112399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042152 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.