Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.75

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.75 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 26.70 ($0.35). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 858,037 shares trading hands.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £86.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.