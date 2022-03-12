Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $285,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.