Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $122.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

