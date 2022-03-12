Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

