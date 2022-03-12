Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $118.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

