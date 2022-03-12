Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

