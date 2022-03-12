GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $762.26

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 762.26 ($9.99) and traded as low as GBX 512.74 ($6.72). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 523 ($6.85), with a volume of 525,447 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.36) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.45) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.45) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.09) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 762.26.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche bought 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($64,924.72). Also, insider David A. Rasche bought 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($38,950.24).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

