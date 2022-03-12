GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 65,001 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLX)
