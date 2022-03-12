Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

