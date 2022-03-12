General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will post $17.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.26 billion and the lowest is $16.68 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $78.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.28. 7,065,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

