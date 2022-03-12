General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.63.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.28. 7,065,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,395. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

