Genesis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,963 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 2,528,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

