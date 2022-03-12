Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $135.63 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 6.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of MercadoLibre worth $135,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $39.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $891.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,068.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,373.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

