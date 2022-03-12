Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 475,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 52,922.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 344,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.