Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

