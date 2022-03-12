Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GNCA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.32.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
