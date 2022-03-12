George Patrick Clancy, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BFS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saul Centers by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

