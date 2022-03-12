Gerard Ryan Sells 60,694 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £58,266.24 ($76,344.65).

LON IPF opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. International Personal Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of £222.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

