German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,196 shares of company stock worth $303,276. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

