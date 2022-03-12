Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Getinge’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Getinge has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter.

About Getinge (Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.