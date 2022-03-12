Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GTY stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.