GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.22

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 47900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$30.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00.

About GFG Resources (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

