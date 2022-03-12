GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.22

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 47900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$30.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00.
About GFG Resources (CVE:GFG)
