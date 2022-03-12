Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

