Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.36

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 6710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

GSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

