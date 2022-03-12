Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 120.2% in February

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.
