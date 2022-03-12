Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.
