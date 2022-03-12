Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.22.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $226.30. The stock had a trading volume of 278,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 12-month low of $192.59 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

