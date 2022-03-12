Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $293,850.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globe Life stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

