GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoChain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,168,592,219 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,717,222 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

