Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

GFI stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

