Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years.
GORO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Gold Resource (Get Rating)
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
