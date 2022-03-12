Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years.

GORO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

