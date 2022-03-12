Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $185,576.48

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $185,576.48 and $36,317.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

