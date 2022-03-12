Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

