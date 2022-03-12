Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$110.00 at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.00.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$94.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$96.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$74.87 and a 12 month high of C$105.79. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

