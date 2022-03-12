Great Elm Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of GECC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 80,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

